Newsweek's 2020 list of America's Best Customer Service Companies Honors Chico's and Soma

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) is pleased to announce that three of its brands - Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma - have ranked highly in two of Newsweek's recent independent surveys.

In Newsweek's 2020 ranking of America's Best Customer Service, Soma ranked No. 1 in the brick-and-mortar Lingerie category while Chico's ranked 2nd in the Women's Apparel category.

"We strive to deliver outstanding and personalized customer service through our trademark "Most Amazing Personal Service". Our highly skilled sales associates develop relationships with their customers to know their personal preferences, style and wardrobe needs. "Most Amazing Customer Service" is not just something we talk about, it's a core tenet of our Company and integral to our DNA," Bonnie Brooks, President and CEO, Chico's FAS.

Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted the independent survey of U.S. companies that exhibit superior customer service based on real customer feedback. Over 20,000 consumers, totaling 115,000 evaluations, rated companies on a variety of factors such as customer focus, quality of communication, and professional competence.

Additionally, Chico's, Soma and White House Black Market ranked within the top 10 percent of online retailers in the Women's Fashion category in Newsweek's 2020 list of Best Online Shops.

Newsweek again worked with Statista, Inc. to rank the top 1,000 online shops across eight industries and 39 categories. The Best American Online Shops were identified after passing a number of tests based on 48 objective and subjective criteria such as purchase and delivery, structure and usability, service and communication, etc., and were combined with an online survey of a panel of more than 8,000 American online shoppers.

For more information, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020 and https://www.newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2020/fashion-accessories.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

The Company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 1,373 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 83 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport stores. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Media contact:

Pashen Black

Director, Corporate Public Relations and Social Marketing

pashen.black@chicos.com

239-346-4479

