NewsWhip launches new Interest Quadrant -- "A GPS for navigating complex public issues"

News provided by

NewsWhip

15 Jun, 2023, 09:50 ET

NewsWhip announces a new "Interest Quadrant", giving communications and media professionals a precise, real-time map of the people and brands involved in any story spreading on social media.

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsWhip, the leader in predictive media intelligence, today announced the launch of the Interest Quadrant —  a live map of the people and brands involved in any news event, showing precisely the media interest and public engagement each person or brand is receiving. This marks the first time that such a live, real-time visualization has been made available to PR and media professionals.

Continue Reading
The Interest Quadrant provides a precise, real-time map of the top people and brands involved in any story.
The Interest Quadrant provides a precise, real-time map of the top people and brands involved in any story.

The new visualization uses state-of-the-art natural language processing to identify the key people and brands driving any story, then uses NewsWhip's precision, real-time data to track public and media interest in each of those drivers.

Zach Silber, head of insights and analytics, Subject Matter+Kivvit, hailed the new feature as "a GPS for how to navigate complex public issues" and said it would provide "a map for brands to compare themselves against their peers - and their aspirational peers."

The Interest Quadrant provides :

  • Complete understanding of the drivers of any news event, as it unfolds
  • Easy identification of "white space opportunities" attracting disproportionate public interest, and less media interest
  • A comparative map for brands to see their performance against the competition

"We're excited to bring the interest quadrant to our users, and expand on our suite of real-time insights," said Dervilla Mullan, CPO, NewsWhip. "For the first time, comms professionals will be able to automatically unpack the individuals and brands that are most associated with any topic or narrative, plot the media and public interest in real time, and commit to decisions based on that information."

This update marks another step in NewsWhip's ongoing mission to help comms professionals understand and predict the digital media ecosystem, and comes in the wake of a $13M funding round in February.

About NewsWhip
NewsWhip (www.newswhip.com) is the only real-time media monitoring platform that predicts the stories and topics that will matter in the hours ahead, giving communications professionals the clarity they need for quick and confident decisions. Using NewsWhip, they can predict the news, unpack crises and issues, and better understand which stories are engaging audiences on a global and local scale.

SOURCE NewsWhip

Also from this source

NewsWhip Secures $13 Million Funding from AshGrove Capital to Develop Next Generation Media Monitoring Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.