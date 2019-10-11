Newswire Responds to SaaS Pain Points With High-Touch, High-Tech Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to distance itself from a typical SaaS offering, Newswire has reimagined the concept from the ground up. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour aims to help small and midsize businesses spot and create new opportunities to increase sales. By taking cues from other successful done-for-you services and applying similar principles, customers are encouraged to look at content management, as well as media and marketing communications from a new perspective. With this new approach, Newswire is able to do away with laborious onboarding and diminish the challenges that accompany steep learning curves involved in navigating new software.

How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business

"We've been doing software as a service for a long time, so we've heard it all when it comes to the shortcomings of a pure SaaS model," says Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP at Newswire. "Equipped with that experience, we've tailored a solution that caters to the majority of business owners that are simply too busy to immerse themselves in another piece of software. The data we've collected by helping customers navigate a successful PR campaign has been instrumental in developing the Guided Tour."

The methodology is thoughtful and objective. An Earned Media Advantage Strategist is able to offer insights that provide a third-party perspective, helping customers to spot opportunities that may not have been obvious in the past. Not only are customers provided access to an industry veteran, but they also have the benefit of a supporting cast of professionals across different areas of expertise. With the primary focus of helping customers become a leader in their industry, the team is intent on helping customers maximize their potential utilizing Newswire's end-to-end software suite.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com .

