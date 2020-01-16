Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Helps Sports Nutrition Retail Company Expand Brand Awareness

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expand its brand awareness and showcase the company as a leader in the industry, a sports nutrition retail company that has signed with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has achieved one of its goals. Leading industry publications are taking note of the sports nutrition retail company, sharing the values of the brand or referring to them in articles. These publications were brought to light by an assigned Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) while on the Guided Tour. By sending the right message to the right media contacts at the right time through the right mediums, the sports nutrition retail company's EMAS has helped them increase their brand awareness by reducing the time it takes for them to implement their go-to-market strategies.

The sports nutrition retail company connected with their strategist to review a detailed media communications survey to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses to be improved. With the details from the survey, the EMAS created a comprehensive media and marketing communications plan on demand that highlights the right strategy to identify the right message, audience and media contacts to connect with. Their strategists used Newswire's high-tech platform and high-touch service to connect the sports nutrition retail company with the right media contacts. This process has allowed the sports nutrition company to prevail and increase their brand awareness by being showcased in front of a wider audience.

"Earned Media Advantage Strategists work diligently to ensure the best outcome for our customers," said Patrick Santiago, Vice President of Client Success at Newswire. "They create a 'customerized' comprehensive plan for each customer, helping them increase their reach all while reducing media costs and cutting the time it takes to implement any go-to-market strategy."

Being on the Guided Tour allows customers to keep their mind at ease by having an EMAS take care of implementing a strategic campaign that complements every press release. Just as the sports nutrition retail company trusts Newswire's Guided Tour, many small to midsized businesses have also signed on to the program to help improve their media and marketing communications strategy. Strategists help businesses transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage : greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

Newswire

