NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsXPartners Corporation (NXP) has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Industry Leadership Award by Smart Drugs And Supplements, a leading digital publication specializing in nootropics, biohacking, and cognitive growth. The award recognizes NXP's unmatched leadership in the production and publication of a record number of articles centered on cognitive growth through the responsible use of nootropics. [Read full article here]

NewsXPartners Corporation (NXP) has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Industry Leadership Award by Smart Drugs And Supplements, a leading digital publication specializing in nootropics, biohacking, and cognitive growth. The award recognizes NXP's unmatched leadership in the production and publication of a record number of articles centered on cognitive growth through the responsible use of nootropics. As a prominent force in public relations and media, NXP has produced more articles on cognitive enhancement and the safe, ethical application of nootropic supplements than any other major public relations organization. The award highlights NXP's commitment to providing clear, accurate, and forward-thinking content aimed at educating both consumers and professionals about the science behind cognitive optimization.

As a prominent force in public relations and media, NXP has produced more articles on cognitive enhancement and the safe, ethical application of nootropic supplements than any other major public relations organization. The award highlights NXP's commitment to providing clear, accurate, and forward-thinking content aimed at educating both consumers and professionals about the science behind cognitive optimization.

NXP's impressive portfolio of content includes thought-provoking articles on the latest nootropic trends, in-depth interviews with leading experts in neuroscience and biohacking, and insightful commentary on the role of supplements in enhancing mental acuity and overall brain health. These articles have been instrumental in fostering informed conversations around the safe use of cognitive enhancers, underscoring the importance of balanced, research-backed information in this rapidly evolving field.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 Industry Leadership Award from Smart Drugs And Supplements," said Paul Montegna, a spokesperson for NewsXPartners. "At NXP, we believe in the power of well-researched, responsible media to inform and inspire. Cognitive growth through nootropics is a transformative area, and we take pride in being at the forefront of producing high-quality content that supports safe and effective cognitive enhancement."

The Smart Drugs And Supplements editorial board praised NXP for its leadership in shaping the dialogue around nootropics, noting the company's unique ability to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and public understanding.

This award further solidifies NXP's position as a trusted source of information in the fields of public relations and cognitive health. The company remains committed to continuing its work in this vital area, helping to shape the future of cognitive enhancement with integrity and responsibility.

For more information about NewsXPartners Corporation, please visit https://newsxpartners.com.

About NewsXPartners Corporation

NewsXPartners Corporation (NXP) is a leading public relations firm known for its comprehensive media and communications solutions. With a focus on innovation and integrity, NXP helps shape public understanding across a wide range of industries, from health and wellness to technology and education.

Contact:

Jill Townsend

212-870-1134

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Drugs & Supplements; NewsXPartners (NXP)