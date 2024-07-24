NewsXPartners Recognizes Eddie Stone of Touchstone Essentials for Outstanding Corporate Citizenship in World Hunger Relief

Eddie Stone, founder and CEO of Touchstone Essentials, is recognized for supporting World Central Kitchen's global efforts to help prevent famine and malnutrition. At a time when world hunger and nutritional deficiencies are at critical levels, Eddie's contributions to help bring meals and relief to those most in need are making a significant impact.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people live better and longer, Eddie Stone dedicated years to researching nutrition and whole-food supplementation. He founded Touchstone Essentials to offer cellular, body, and digestive detoxing, cleansing, and whole-food nutritional supplements. His company's USDA-certified organic supplements contain no harmful additives and are sustainably sourced and packaged.

Now, Eddie is recognized for extending his company's role to help alleviate world hunger.

Eddie Stone, founder and CEO of Touchstone Essentials, is recognized for supporting World Central Kitchen's global efforts to help prevent famine and malnutrition. At a time when world hunger and nutritional deficiencies are at critical levels, Eddie's contributions to help bring meals and relief to those most in need are making a significant impact. The need for hunger relief even extends to the United States. In 2023, approximately 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, lived in food-insecure households.

The need for global and local relief and support

According to the UN, hunger affected nearly 828 million people globally in 2021. The main drivers were conflict, insecurity, economic shocks, and weather extremes. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified this crisis by disrupting food supply chains.

A mission to support those who help others

"We are awed by those who work tirelessly in the midst of tragedy to make the world a better place—the difference makers."—Eddie Stone

Touchstone Essentials contributes to global and local efforts to alleviate hunger and build stronger communities by supporting World Central Kitchen.

In a recent exclusive interview with NewsXPartners Corporation, Eddie described his company's relationship with World Central Kitchen and their shared commitment to ending world hunger. World Central Kitchen, founded by renowned chef José Andrés, mobilizes to nourish communities during crises and beyond—a dedication that aligns with Touchstone Essentials' mission to enrich lives with goodness. Find out more about Touchstone Essentials and its support of World Central Kitchen here.

NewsXPartners Corporation, with its longstanding commitment to ethical companies and enduring interest in worthy causes, is pleased to support Touchstone Essentials and World Central Kitchen in their endeavor to alleviate world hunger.

Over the past four years, Touchstone Essentials has raised $210,000 in support of World Central Kitchen. Eddie says, "We are honored to team up with this worthy organization to make a difference around the world."

