Newsy Content Now Available on SendtoNews Online Video Platform's 1,800 Publishers

SendtoNews allows Newsy to extend its reach to over 1,800 digital publishers

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SendtoNews (STN), North America's largest independent Online Video Platform, has entered an agreement to add Newsy digital video content to its library, making it available to over 1,800 digital publishers.

Newsy is a national news network that delivers breaking, world, science, tech and political news videos, that empower their audience with facts and context to make informed decisions. They deliver inspiring stories of people and places you won't find anywhere else — opinion-free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Helping content partners like Newsy reach new audiences has always been a strategic priority for SendtoNews," says Matthew Watson , CEO, SendtoNews. "Newsy's content delivers amazing quality for our publishing partners and drives engagement and retention of their audiences."

Newsy is the latest content partner to join STN's platform of over 200 providers, including MLB, NBA, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Conde Nast, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more. STN delivers this content to over 1,800 digital publishers across North America, helping content providers extend audiences for their video beyond their owned and operated properties.

The SendtoNews online video platform helps content providers get their brand in front of a +90% unique and incremental audience by delivering their video in contextually relevant editorial environments on local, regional and national publishers. SendtoNews Smart Match AI-powered video player intelligently matches editorial content with the most relevant video in the STN library and instantly embeds it in the article. This allows publishers to include relevant video in their articles seamlessly and intuitively while providing more opportunities for brand extension to content providers.

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews' award-winning online video platform solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.



SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video to keep readers engaged and on-site longer.

The SendtoNews online video platform improves user experience, publisher workflow, and both its partners' top and bottom lines. SendtoNews shares the revenue we generate with publishing partners and content creators while also accommodating their own advertising sales.

