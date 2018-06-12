Newsy expands sales leadership team

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation national news network Newsy has expanded its New York City-based sales and distribution team, hiring Ken Ripley as vice president of sales and appointing Stephen Strong as vice president of strategic partnerships.

Newsy CEO Blake Sabatinelli says these hires bolster the network's strong sales organization as it continues its expansion onto cable and over-the-top television systems.

"Both Ken and Stephen are well-known in the media industry for identifying opportunities that have propelled the growth of many great media companies," Sabatinelli said. "We look forward to harnessing their expertise as Newsy establishes itself as the leading multi-platform news network."

Ripley, who has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, will manage Newsy's internal sales force and relationships with brands and agencies in growing its share of advertising spending in the lucrative streaming video and cable ecosystems.

Most recently, Ripley was vice president of ad sales for AnchorFree, where he positioned the security app's users to marketers both nationally and internationally.

He previously launched and led sales divisions for media companies including DirectTV, TiVo, Current TV, Sony Pictures Television and Discovery Communications.

Ripley holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Denison University and lives in Darien, Connecticut.

Strong joined Newsy in 2015 as director of publisher development and was promoted to vice president of revenue in 2016. In his new role, he will focus on developing deeper relationships with Newsy's partners across distribution and advertising technology.

Strong also has held a variety of roles in publisher development and operations at AOL and Viacom.

He holds a bachelor's degree in media management and a master's degree in business administration from Franklin Pierce University and a master's of science degree in media management and communications from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

Strong lives in New York City with his wife and daughter.

Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Newsy

Newsy is the next-generation national news network that provides "news with the why," built to inform and engage by delivering the top stories across every platform. Its content is available on cable; on over-the-top services including Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast; and on connected television including Xumo, Samsung, VIZIO and LG. Newsy is also available via its mobile apps and at newsy.com.

