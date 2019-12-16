NewTech Joins TERRA's "Done With IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewTech Corporate Electronics Recycling has joined TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York & Pennsylvania.

By joining TERRA and its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, NewTech will help drive awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-waste) and provide access to sustainable recycling that includes secure data destruction services to more than 44.5 million residents in 129 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Somerset, NJ.

With the addition of NewTech, Done with IT now serves more than 111 million people in 25 states.

"As we rush to purchase new devices this holiday season, we need to take responsibility to mitigate the growing threat cause by improperly disposing of our old ones," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "With the volume of e-waste expected to more than double by 2050, we have to focus on driving materials to e-Stewards and R2 certified recyclers."

It is estimated that one million recycled mobile phones will recover 35,274 lb of copper, 772 lb of silver and 75 lb of gold.

"Unfortunately, not all electronics recycling is done in a verifiable and sustainable manner," said Jim Entwistle, President/Owner at NewTech. "As a Certified R2 recycler, NewTech adheres to rigorous standards and compliance audits to maximize the reuse and recycling of natural resources."

E-Waste is also a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills including substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, etc.

"Done with IT is expanding rapidly and actively seeking only Certified recycling partners like NewTech," Napoli added.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

About Newtech Corporate Electronic Recycling:

Newtech Recycling is providing end of life recycling solutions for corporations, municipalities, and individuals throughout the NY, Metropolitan area. "Recycling The Right Way" is our commitment to our clients supported by multiple certifications and best practices. For more information visit: http://www.newtechrecycling.com

SOURCE TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

Related Links

https://www.jointerra.org

