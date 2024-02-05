Newterra Acquires Aeromix Aeration & Mixing Portfolio from Fluence

Adds capabilities to address the wastewater treatment needs of customers.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra Inc. today reported it acquired the aeration and mixing assets from Aeromix Systems Inc., a division of Fluence Corporation Ltd. The Minneapolis area-based supplier, founded in 1987 specializes in the treatment of organic wastewater for both the industrial and municipal wastewater markets.

The acquired portfolio includes renowned brands such as Tornado, Hurricane, Twister, Typhoon, Monsoon, Zephyr, Breeze, and Riptide. This acquisition amplifies Newterra's commitment to innovation and strengthens its ability to serve customers in the wastewater treatment sector.

"We are excited to integrate these assets into our portfolio as we continue to advance our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers. The Aeromix portfolio brings great customer relationships, intellectual property, talent, and technology that will enhance Newterra's capabilities and offerings," said Newterra's CEO Kevin Cassidy.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets.   The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation.   For more information, please visit newterra.com.

