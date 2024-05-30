Newterra Acquires Carbon Service & Equipment Company (CSEC) from Encotech Inc.

Expands services in potable, wastewater, remediation, and industrial markets

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra Inc. today reported it acquired the assets of Carbon Service and Equipment Company (CSEC) from Encotech Inc. This acquisition reinforces Newterra's commitment to providing comprehensive activated carbon treatment solutions and expands its offering in carbon services, rentals, and media supply.

CSEC differentiates itself in the industry by offering a full range of carbon site services, rentals, and media supply. The company specializes in providing activated carbon treatment solutions tailored to various applications, ensuring efficient and effective water and wastewater treatment processes.

"We are excited to welcome CSEC to Newterra, " said Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy. "Their carbon services align with our strategy to provide full lifecycle solutions to our customers with innovative technologies and comprehensive services. With additional capabilities in Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and Florida, we stand to better serve customers on the east coast and nationally."

"Newterra is a great home for CSEC," said Jason Lalli, Encotech President. "Our companies have a long history of working together and I am excited for the CSEC team to join such an organization with a renowned focus for growth and success. Also with this move, Encotech is excited to expand on our portfolio of new and innovative water treatment technologies including minerals and metals mining from industrial, oil and gas, and other waste streams."

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of tested technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater, and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

About Encotech

Encotech is a leading provider of water treatment and pollution abatement equipment, with extensive experience both nationally and abroad. For nearly 50 years, Encotech has provided custom, turn-key environmental remediation systems to industrial, municipal, oil and gas, and governmental clients, and is now expanding into minerals and strategic metals recovery from waste streams. With ongoing project work in precious metals, strategic metals, and rare earth element recovery, Encotech is positioned to help usher in the domestic production and use of these critical materials for decades to come.

