Newterra Acquires Environmental Site Solutions, LLC (ESS)

Adds additional capabilities for supply and turn-key services of filtration systems for water treatment.

CORAOPOLIS, Penn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra Inc. today reported it acquired the assets of Environmental Site Solutions, LLC, a Seattle area-based supplier specializing in filtration systems tailored to water treatment solutions. Founded in 2018, the company delivers solutions across several markets, including municipal drinking water, construction dewatering, remediation, food and beverage, power, microelectronics, and refining. Offerings include water filtration equipment, system rentals and leases, system integration, supply of filter media, and turn-key filter media change-out services.

"The acquisition of Environmental Site Solutions, LLC (ESS) is a win-win for both companies. ESS expands our reach into the drinking water, industrial, remediation and beverage sectors while strengthening our filter media supply and turn-key filter media change-out services on the West Coast," said Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy. "We enhance ESS's system capabilities with complex system integration experience, packaged filtration systems and a broad range of technologies. We are extremely excited to welcome the ESS team to our Newterra family."

"Newterra is the perfect complement to ESS, and we are very excited about the joint competencies. I am delighted the ESS team will now be part of a global company with strong capabilities," said Mike Tallering, Environmental Site Solutions, LLC Founder.

Mike Tallering, president of Environmental Site Solutions LLC, shared, "For the last five years, ESS has experienced rapid growth, especially in the drinking water and construction dewatering markets. We have accomplished this by providing turn-key solutions, exceptional service, and exceeding customer expectations. Joining the Newterra team will allow ESS to service our key customers with a broader range of water solutions and a broader service and support network."

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

About Environmental Site Solutions, LLC (ESS)

Environmental Site Solutions, LLC specializes in the supply and turn-key services for water treatment filtration solutions, including water treatment equipment, filter system rentals and leases, system integration, consumable supply (filter media including granular activated carbon (GAC), ion exchange (IX) resin, proprietary trace metals removal media and exchange services), and system services. The ESS experience extends to drinking water, industrial, remediation, food and beverage, water reuse, power and refineries, and microelectronics. For more information, please visit envirositesolutions.com.

