Newterra Acquires H2O Engineering, Inc.

Adds deeper experience and innovative technologies for complex environmental and water challenges.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra Inc. today reported it acquired H2O Engineering Inc., a San Luis Obispo, California-based supplier that specializes in tailored water treatment solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients. Founded in 2000, the company delivers solutions across several markets, including indoor agriculture, light industrial, remediation, food and beverage and water reuse. Offerings include water filtration equipment, irrigation disinfection systems, ozone equipment, rentals and leases, system integration, automation, service and supplies.

"The acquisition of H2O Engineering is a win-win for both companies. H2O Engineering expands our reach into the controlled environment agriculture, light industrial, remediation and beverage sectors while strengthening our engineering design, service, and manufacturing base on the West Coast," said Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy. "We enhance H2O Engineering's system capabilities with complex system integration experience, packaged filtration systems and a broad range of technologies. We are extremely excited to welcome the H2O Engineering team to our Newterra family."

"Newterra is the perfect complement to H2O Engineering, and we are very excited about the joint competencies. I am delighted the H2O Engineering team will now be part of a global company with strong capabilities," said Robert Moncrief, H2O Engineering Founder.

Jeff Martens, VP of Sales and Service for H2O Engineering, shared, "For the last three years, H2O Engineering has experienced rapid growth, especially in the controlled environment agriculture market. We have accomplished this by engineering solutions tailored to the needs of our customers and providing exceptional service. Joining the Newterra team will allow H2O Engineering to service our key customers with a broader range of water solutions and a broader service and support network."

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

About H2O Engineering

H2O Engineering specializes in tailored water treatment solutions, including water treatment equipment, ozone remediation equipment, rentals and leases, system integration, consumable supply (chemical, parts, filters, membranes and exchange services), system service and automation. The H2O Engineering experience extends to industrial, remediation, food and beverage, water reuse, agriculture, power and utilities, breweries, wineries and pharmaceutical projects. For more information, please visit h2oengineering.com.

