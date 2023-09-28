Newterra Announces the Release of Its First Annual ESG Report

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a global leader in water treatment solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines the company's environmental, social, and governance actions and progress.

"This report reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on both the environment and society. We have an incredibly dedicated team committed to excellence and fully engaged in our sustainability journey, eagerly embracing the opportunity to solve our customers' environmental challenges, support our communities and help build a stronger Newterra," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra.

The report provides comprehensive insights into Newterra's initiatives, performance metrics, and future goals while also identifying ESG topics and issues that are most significant to the business and stakeholders. Aligned with their purpose: "Renewing our planet's ecosystem for current and future generations," the report serves as a testament to Newterra's unwavering commitment to ESG principles.

Highlights of the report include:

200+ million gallons of water and wastewater treated daily by Newterra systems.

Providing clients with the most energy-efficient equipment in the industry for treating PFAS and other emerging contaminants while achieving the most stringent regulatory requirements

1.5 million pounds of pollutants removed from industrial stormwater over the past 15 years.

<1.0 total recordable incident rate for employees

>60% of electricity used in Newterra's major facilities comes from renewable energy resources.

The full report is available here.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that provide superb performance, reliability, and the highest value in their global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, visit newterra.com.

