Newterra Enhances Service Capabilities with New Slurry Tankers

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra is pleased to announce the addition of two additional slurry tankers to its fleet, further enhancing its service capabilities for customers on the East Coast. This investment strengthens Newterra's position in the municipal drinking water and beverage bottling industries, significantly boosting its ability to support vital customer needs.

These 1,800 cubic foot, triple-compartment, food-grade aluminum tankers allow Newterra to efficiently service medium to large pressure vessels (10,000–40,000 lb.+) and various-sized gravity filters. Each tanker is capable of hauling up to 40,000 lbs. of dry bulk activated carbon, providing an efficient solution for activated carbon exchanges in potable water systems and food production markets.

Key Benefits for Customers

This method reduces onsite time, minimizes the operational footprint, and cuts down on cleanup post-exchange, supporting Newterra's purpose in sustainability and safeguarding the planet's ecosystem for current and future generations.

With these tankers, Newterra can extend its reach, providing faster, more flexible service to customers along the East Coast and into the Central U.S. The expanded capacity supports Newterra's ongoing efforts to address PFAS and potable water challenges while ensuring efficient, high-quality service.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class service solutions for our customers," said Nathan Smith, SVP of Lifecycle Services. "We're now able to offer even greater flexibility and responsiveness, helping customers maintain water quality and safety standards."

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

