Newterra Expands Presence in Florida and the Southeast

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, is excited to announce its enhanced presence across Florida and the Southeast, expanding its ability to serve the region through its recently acquired Cocoa, Florida service center.

Newterra helps shape our planet's future sustainability through its expertise, products and actions. The company leverages more than 40 years of experience as a vertically integrated manufacturer of liquid and vapor phase pressure vessels and other systems, providing unparalleled expertise and reliability. With thousands of installations across Florida and the US Southeast, Newterra has provided solutions to the region for decades.

Through its recent acquisition of Carbon Service & Equipment Company (CSEC), Newterra strengthens its ability to support the region with high-quality media and services offerings and is now better positioned than ever to serve these clients' ongoing lifecycle needs.

"Our strengthened presence in Florida and the Southeast allows us to deliver faster, more localized service to meet the region's distinct water treatment needs," said Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy. "This area faces growing challenges in water quality, including an increasing need for efficient removal of PFAS from drinking water. Newterra is ready to provide comprehensive solutions, including emerging contaminant treatment systems and enhanced media and lifecycle services required to address these challenges with the highest standards of performance."

Comprehensive Media and Pressure Vessel Solutions

Newterra's Media Services and offerings include granular activated carbon (GAC), ion exchange, and other filtration media for industrial, municipal, and environmental applications.

Customers in Florida and the surrounding Southeast region can now access responsive, full lifecycle services, backed by a global leader in water treatment technology. Whether addressing groundwater remediation, emerging contaminants including PFAS, enhancing water reuse systems, or providing ongoing media replacement for industrial processes, Newterra's expanded capabilities, ensure clients receive expert support, quickly and effectively.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

Media Contact

Nathan CW Smith

SVP Marketing and Lifecycle Services

[email protected]

SOURCE Newterra