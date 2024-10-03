Newterra Expands Production and Service Footprint Across North America

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, has significantly expanded its production and service footprint to better meet growing customer demand. Newterra has undertaken multiple facility upgrades and strategic moves over the past two years, positioning the company to deliver faster, more localized service and improved production capacity.

Beginning with the opening of its new global headquarters in Coraopolis, PA, Newterra has invested in new and expanded facilities across key locations, including Chaska, MN, and San Luis Obispo, CA. Additionally, the company has opened a new, service center in Bridgeville, PA, and increased production capacity at plants in Heber Springs, AR, and Brockville, Ontario. In each of these cases, Newterra has invested in facilities that enhance capability to serve customers, are more energy efficient, allow implementation of improved safety procedures, and enable reduced water usage.

"Our investment in expanding and upgrading facilities is a testament to our focus on delivering superior service with greater speed and precision," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra. "These strategic moves underscore our commitment to sustainability, enhance our production capacity, streamline operations, and allow us to respond more quickly to evolving market demands."

Expanded Capacity and Enhanced Service

Newterra's expanded footprint has resulted in significant improvements to both production and service capabilities, and emphasizes its commitment to providing comprehensive, lifecycle-driven solutions. These moves help the company better meet growing demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions across municipal, industrial, and environmental markets. In addition, the new service center in Bridgeville, PA, supports Newterra's growing lifecycle services offerings, including Media Exchange services. These expanded capabilities ensure customers receive timely, high-performance media and service support, reducing system downtime and maximizing treatment efficiency.

From modular system design and manufacturing to responsive field services and media management, Newterra's broad service network now offers faster, more localized support to customers across North America.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

