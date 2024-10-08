Newterra Launches PFAS Pilot System to Support Customers in Tackling Contamination Challenges

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a leader in water and wastewater solutions, is proud to introduce its new PFAS Pilot system, designed to help confront and manage per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

Many customers face difficult PFAS challenges and aren't sure where to start. With Newterra's pilot offering, customers can now test solutions on-site, helping them understand which approach will work best before committing to a full-scale system. This hands-on approach provides real-time insights and data under actual site conditions, allowing customers to make informed decisions for long-term PFAS treatment.

"PFAS contamination is a significant and evolving issue, and Newterra is here to support our customers through every step of the process," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra. "Our pilot systems offer a practical way for customers to start addressing the problem, and we're committed to helping them find the right solution that fits their needs."

A Comprehensive PFAS Solution

In addition to the pilot system, Newterra brings decades of experience in PFAS treatment. The company's expertise includes media solutions including ion exchange resins and granular activated carbon, paired with industry-leading pressure vessel systems, designed to optimize media usage and lower energy consumption. These technologies, combined with Newterra's Carbon and Media Exchange and Rental services, form part of a broader strategy to help customers implement effective, long-term solutions.

Localized Support and Growth

Newterra continues to expand its capabilities, recently investing in its Heber Springs, Arkansas manufacturing facility and acquiring companies including Environmental Site Solutions (ESS) and Carbon Service and Equipment Company (CSEC). These developments enhance Newterra's reach across North America, ensuring that customers can access localized expertise and the right solutions for their unique challenges.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater, and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

Contact:

Nathan CW Smith

SVP, Lifecycle Services & Marketing

Newterra

Email: [email protected]

Website: newterra.com

SOURCE Newterra