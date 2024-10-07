Newterra Provides Cutting-Edge Technology for Downe Township's New Wastewater Treatment Facility

DOWNE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a leader in innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions, is proud to announce its critical role in the construction of Downe Township's new $33 million wastewater treatment facility. This state-of-the-art project will replace outdated septic systems and bring modern wastewater infrastructure to the township's 1,600 residents, safeguarding the community's future.

The facility, designed by engineering firm Mott MacDonald and set to be completed within 18 months, is a key development for the township following the devastation caused by Superstorm Sandy. The project received significant funding from the USDA Rural Development program and congressional allocations, but the technological backbone of the system will come from Newterra, whose advanced treatment equipment will ensure the community benefits from clean, efficient, and sustainable wastewater management.

"We're honored to contribute our expertise and technology to a project that holds such importance for the local community," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO at Newterra. "Our wastewater treatment solutions are designed to not only meet the immediate needs of Downe Township but also to provide long-term resilience against environmental challenges, ensuring that the township thrives for generations to come."

With the new facility in place, Downe Township residents in Fortescue and Gandys Beach will be connected to a township-wide sewer system, marking a significant improvement in infrastructure that will enhance public health, environmental protection, and community stability.

Newterra has a long-standing commitment to partnering with rural and coastal communities across the U.S. to deliver sustainable water and wastewater treatment solutions. This project is yet another example of how Newterra is playing a vital role in shaping the future of water infrastructure in regions facing unique challenges.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater, stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.com.

Media Contact

Nathan CW Smith

SVP Marketing and Lifecycle Services

[email protected]

SOURCE Newterra