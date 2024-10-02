Newterra Showcases Proven Wastewater Treatment Success in Telluride, Colorado

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra is proud to highlight its longstanding contribution to wastewater treatment innovation with the successful implementation of an advanced wastewater treatment solution for the Last Dollar community in Telluride, Colorado. This project, which utilized Newterra's Modular Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) system, continues to serve as an exemplary case of sustainable and efficient water management.

In partnership with AquaWorks DBO, Newterra addressed the critical need for an upgraded wastewater treatment plant in a community challenged by a failing system and strict regulatory requirements. The project was designed to overcome land constraints, steep topography, and the necessity to keep the existing system operational during construction. Newterra's containerized MBR solution offered a streamlined installation and minimized site disruption, while providing superior effluent quality to meet the community's needs.

"Our work in Telluride continues to demonstrate Newterra's ability to deliver reliable, cutting-edge wastewater solutions," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Newterra. "This project is a great example of how we engineer custom systems to fit unique site challenges while maintaining environmental sustainability."

Sustained Environmental Benefit

The modular system's compact footprint and advanced filtration capabilities ensure that the community remains equipped with a sustainable and low-impact wastewater solution.

The Telluride project has been recognized for its excellence and innovation, receiving the Grand Prize in the Small Firms category of the prestigious awarded by the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES). This recognition underscores the collaborative effort between Newterra and AquaWorks DBO in achieving a solution that not only resolved immediate concerns but also set a new standard for performance and efficiency.

About Newterra

Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions, delivering high-performance technologies for municipal and industrial clients globally. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Newterra continues to positively impact communities through its water treatment solutions. For more information, visit newterra.com.

