Newton-Based Corporate Armor Issues Challenge to Community: Raise $10,000 for Education Foundation and They Will Match Funds 100%

NEWTON, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Armor, a Temprano Techvestors company that supplies security and infrastructure hardware and software to businesses worldwide, has once again agreed to be the presenting sponsor for the County's Swing for Education Charity Golf Tournament and is urging others to chip in, as well, with a fun challenge.

"In addition to sponsoring the tournament, we're ready to donate an additional $10,000 to the Education Foundation, and we're challenging the community to match us," said Luke Walling, owner of Corporate Armor and long-time Catawba County entrepreneur. "We want area businesses and residents to keep the ball rolling, and we will match them—up to another $10,000 for all donations made by October 18th, 2019. Who's ready to accept our challenge?"

The company's motives for donating are simple. "We don't just want to ensure a future for businesses and families in this region, but we desire a future where we grow and thrive through innovation and invention," Walling remarked. "To do this, our educators must complete continuing education programs that enhance their curriculum, and funding this is a key area of focus for the Education Foundation."

Since its launch in 2018, the Catawba County Education Foundation has awarded $10,000 to five Educators of the Year, $5,000 in professional development grants, and $5,000 in student college scholarships. 100% of funds raised via this challenge will be used for continuing education programs for teachers and scholarships for students, and individuals or businesses that contribute will be recognized at the golf tournament.

So—who else is ready to step up? To make your tax-deductible donation via major credit or debit card, please visit https://www.ccs-foundation.org/9658-donate-now.html by October 18th and make a difference for Catawba County students and teachers. Donations of any size—even just $5.00—will make a difference.

