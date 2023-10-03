NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.

News provided by

Newton Cinema

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasanna Vithanage's film 'PARADISE' is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and the Malayalam film industry.

Continue Reading
NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.
NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.

'PARADISE' portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their relationship.

Director Vithanage comments, "In the face of crisis, an individual's true nature emerges. I aim to explore life's realities, their effects on relationships, and highlight disparities in race, status, justice, and gender. Through the characters' struggles with societal and personal conflicts, a deeper truth about human nature is revealed."

"'PARADISE' is a fast-paced and thrilling cinematic experience that will entertain and astonish," enthused Anto Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema Producer and CEO.

Madras Talkies, Producer Siva Ananth comments, "'PARADISE' is full of nuanced insights and subtle cinematic flourishes from a master filmmaker. It is studded with remarkable performances from a top notch cast and crew. We are delighted to present this film under our banner. "

The film stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera, with Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and "K" as the music director.

Roshan Mathew shared, "Director Vithanage proposed, 'Let's delve into the human psyche together.' This exploration is what he fostered throughout the shoot.  I believe my character, Kesav, embodies elements of human nature that resides in everyone."

Darshana Rajendran, who portrayed Amritha, said, " I recognized my character as captivatingly complex. Her strong convictions often remain unspoken, revealing themselves more in solitary moments than in her verbal communication. I embraced this as a unique opportunity to lead the audience through Amritha's profound transformation."

The World Premiere of 'PARADISE' is set for October 7th, 2023, at Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

For more information, please visit:

Website | Instagram | X | Facebook| LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236478/Paradise_Poster_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194457/4239277/Newton_Cinema_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newton Cinema

Also from this source

O CINEMA NEWTON, em parceria com a MADRAS TALKIES de Mani Ratnam, apresenta a estreia mundial de "PARADISE", do nomeado Kim Jiseok.

NEWTON CINEMA, en alianza con MADRAS TALKIES de Mani Ratnam, presenta el estreno mundial de "PARADISE", nominada al premio Kim Jiseok

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.