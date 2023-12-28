Newton Dentist Utilizes Oral Appliance Therapy to Treat Sleeping Disorders

Newton Dentistry offers patients solutions with sleep disorders and sleep apnea.

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Dentistry provides a range of treatment options for snoring patients and sleep apnea patients. Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, who has experience in dental sleep medicine as well as sedation, provides sleep apnea treatment as an alternative to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). For more information about the dental appliances the clinic offers, including custom sleep apnea appliances, please visit www.newtondentistryma.com/.

Dr. Jang Newton
About 50% of Americans aged 40-60 suffer from sleep disorders, according to medical research. Snoring is a symptom of sleep apnea, a serious, potentially fatal medical condition. Not only is sleep apnea a major health risk, but it also goes undetected and can cause irregular heartbeats, hypertension, daytime sleepiness, diabetes, headache, muscle pain and even stroke.

Snoring happens when the soft tissues that surround the nasal airway come close together, causing a partial blockage or obstruction, followed by vibrations. CPAP is the best treatment for serious sleep apnea, but oral appliance therapy is the simplest and most FDA-approved treatment for patients who can't tolerate it. At Newton Dentistry, our dental team is trained to install and maintain a wide selection of oral devices that keep the tongue below the nasal airway, providing positive airway space for sleep apnea and sleepiness.

About Newton Dentistry

At Newton Dentistry, we strive to remove the stigma associated with dental treatment. The dental practice provides a wide range of dental services, including: Endodontics Orthodontics Invisalign TMJ treatment periodontics Electrolysis Electrolytic appliances Sleep apnea Dentistry in Newton MA is a multidisciplinary dental clinic that specializes in general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, implant dentistry, sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and more. https://www.newtondentistryma.com/

