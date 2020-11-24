Newton Group Fights Timeshare Exit Fraud with Updated Consumer's Guide

"More timeshare owners than ever are searching for an end to their vacation ownership and the sharks are circling," said Gordon Newton, Consumer's Guide author and President of Newton Group. "I've seen at least 20 new companies enter the timeshare exit space in the last six months, all making audacious claims of experience and marketing guarantees built on unstable business models."

In an industry that is largely unregulated and fraught with scams, "The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit" is a ray of hope for owners looking to exit their timeshares. In the updated version, Newton Group shares new information on finding a reliable exit company as well as how to spot timeshare exit scams and avoid hidden timeshare exit pitfalls.

"Data gathered from over eight thousand recent Newton Group clients shows the challenges timeshare owners are facing when looking to end their ownership and we've seen what happens when they choose the wrong exit option—they lose time and money and stay locked in an unwanted timeshare contract," Newton said. "This is where The Consumer's Guide and Newton Group come to the rescue."

Newton has updated the Guide with crucial industry insights. For example, the dangers that may be lurking behind an A+ rating at The Better Business Bureau and how to dig deeper using the BBB website to get a more complete picture of a company's experience and expertise. There are also sections warning against seemingly harmless marketing ploys such as "proprietary" services and the pervasive money back guarantee—which turns to dust when an exit company using risky exit processes goes bankrupt.

When Newton Group originally published the Guide in 2018, it was the exit industry's first and only consumer's guide. Since then, there have been many imitations, including a couple that prompted Newton Group to serve cease and desist letters for copyright infringement to Wesley Financial Group, LLC and Attorney Advocates of America.

"We are proud of the Consumer's Guide and the impact it has had on the industry," said Newton. "But most important is the protection it offers consumers. This has been our unwavering focus and it shows in everything we do, from our customer service to our timeshare exit process—we educate, empower and protect—and our clients rest easy knowing they hired the right exit company and that we are working on their behalf."

