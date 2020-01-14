Newton Group Transfers Named Among Best Places to Work in Phoenix

The company was founded on an ideology of Uncovering New Life which encourages trust and confidence both externally with clients and internally with team members. Based on a commitment to their ethos, The Newton Group continues to receive accolades as a desired company to work for. Less than a year ago, the company was certified as A Great Place to Work , so it's no surprise that they have now been acknowledged locally as an above-par employer.

Company President Gordon Newton stated, "I am so grateful for the team we have attracted. They embody our ethos and produce great results for our clients. Most of all, they are the essence of what this award stands for because they have embraced and modeled our company culture."

Director of Human Resources Gillian Alvillar stated, "It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Phoenix. It is this kind of recognition that allows us to continue to attract quality team members and internally build the best culture."

About Newton Group

Newton Group Transfers is the nation's #1 trusted timeshare exit company and publishers of the Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a guide written to help timeshare owners seeking to end their ownership. Over its 16+ year history, Newton Group has earned and maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and was also a finalist for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. They offer a financial commitment guarantee that is unmatched in the industry as well as a 100% money‐back guarantee.

