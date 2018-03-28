Newton Institute Co-Founders Announce the Appointment of Joshua Newton to President

"In addition," Stahl-Wert continued, "this move will allow Rick and me to focus on our areas of greatest contribution and passion. This will further benefit the market as we focus more of our energies to serve and support leaders, organizations, and communities to achieve the success they dream of."

Prior to taking on this role Josh served as Senior Training Consultant and Technical Marketing Manager for Newton Institute, helping to develop new solutions and driving the launch of Newton Institute's online training portal which has has already helped to expand the growing organization's footprint. A graduate of Grove City College, Josh has found his passion in helping individuals reach their full potential by discovering their unique design and identity, which he regularly speaks and blogs about.

"Josh's promotion is consistent with the principles we teach every day," said Rick Newton. "We are practicing what we preach by ensuring every team member is in a role they are uniquely designed to perform. For my partner, John, that role is focused on training, coaching and writing. For me, it's product development and consulting. And for Josh, it's strategically aligning the company with the marketplace, including developing his own thought leadership around design-based coaching and self-awareness."

Newton added: "We are also advancing our multi-generational vision to pass the mantel of leadership to the next generation by empowering Josh to take the lead toward achieving our Great Purpose. Our senior leadership team will continue to actively coach and support him, supporting his long-term success."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great company," said Josh Newton. "John and Rick have modeled serving leadership for many years, and I now have the privilege of serving them and the rest of the team to expand our product suite and to enable more customers to reach their full potential."

Co-founded by best-selling author and thought leader, Dr. John Stahl-Wert, and serving leader practitioner, Rick Newton, Newton Institute provides practical, hands-on leadership development solutions to business, education, government, and non-profit organizations world-wide. Newton Institute is one of three Newton Family of Companies, including Aspirant, a management consulting firm, and Newton Talent, a professional recruiting firm. The Newton Family of Companies have won numerous local and industry awards for leadership excellence, customer service, culture, and growth and has offices in Pittsburgh and London. For more information, visit: Newtoninstitute.com

