Newton Running Releases Patriotic Shoe to Benefit Families of America's Fallen Heroes

The special edition 'TAPS x Gatlin' red, white, and blue walking/running shoe features both The Gatlin Brothers and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) logos in a stunning patriotic design. Larry Gatlin introduced the shoe on Fox & Friends, which led to the special edition performance footwear selling out in a matter of seconds - raising $25,000.00 for TAPS.

To compensate for the overwhelming demand for the shoes, Newton Running has set up a pre-order registration list for customers who want to show their support for TAPS by purchasing the limited edition shoes. Customers can expect their patriotic pair of shoes to be delivered mid September.

"We are honored to support TAPS in its mission to help families of America's fallen military heroes. We designed the shoe to represent the flag for which our fallen military heroes gave the ultimate sacrifice," says Jerry Lee CEO and Co-founder of Newton Running.

Unlike other popular footwear brands that pull patriotic designs off the shelf for fear of criticism, Newton Running proudly displays its American spirit - showing support for the United State's military, first responders, and the American flag.

The shoes retail for $150.00 with Newton Running donating $50.00 of each pair to the TAPS. This national non-profit organization provides peer-based emotional support and a 24/7 helpline for families and loved ones of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's freedom. Additionally, Newton Running is offering a 35% discount to members of the military and first responders.

About Newton Running

Newton Running creates performance shoes specifically for runners and outdoor recreationists. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Newton Running was built for runners by runners and strives to help athletes improve their form and abilities. Learn more at www.NewtonRunning.com.

About Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

The Gatlin Brothers have produced country classics like "All The Gold In California" and "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You)." After 60+ years of music, the brothers continue to perform nearly 100 live concert dates each year.

About TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Services are provided free of charge. For more information visit taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

