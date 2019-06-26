Newton-Wellesley Hospital Introduces LogicJunction's Indoor Navigation Platform to Help Visitors Reach Their Destination

Newton-Wellesley partnered with LogicJunction, a Cleveland, Ohio-based solutions provider, to launch the indoor mapping technology designed to help visitors travel to virtually any destination at the hospital's more than 1-million-square-foot facility. The tool can be accessed at http://www.nwh.org/findyourway and is available via mobile and web.

"Most people likely have a lot on their minds when they visit Newton-Wellesley, but trying to find their way around shouldn't be one of them," said Dr. Michael R. Jaff, President of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, noting the potential challenges of navigating the sizable campus. "People use their phones to get most everywhere these days — why not their doctor's office?"

In addition to offering easy-to-use, interactive maps, the service also offers:

Detailed, step-by-step directions from any street addresses — or location inside the hospital — to more than 500 points of interest on the main campus.

Directions that patients and visitors can take with them on a smartphone, in an email and as a print out.

Integration with Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, Uber and Lyft, which enables seamless door-to-door directions to and from the facility.

"We're so proud to partner with Newton-Wellesley — a health care organization clearly focused on innovation — to help bring a top-tier wayfinding experience to their patients and visitors," said Mark Jowell, CEO of LogicJunction. "And a big part of that is integrating our platform with other aspects of the patient experience like GPS apps and ridesharing services to help patients seamlessly reach their destination."

For Dr. Jaff, improving the hospital's navigability is just one more way Newton-Wellesley Hospital continues to evolve to meet the needs of patients and visitors in a competitive health care environment. "Ensuring the best possible experience for everyone who walks through our doors is something we are intensely focused on at Newton-Wellesley Hospital," said Jaff. "This tool is another example of that commitment."

About LogicJunction

LogicJunction is a Cleveland-based technology solutions provider specializing in indoor navigation systems. With a suite of well-established navigation platforms, including a state-of-the-art mobile app that fuses geomagnetic location-based data with Wi-Fi and BLE data, LogicJunction delivers a scalable and cost-saving system that enhances indoor experience. For information, visit www.logicjunction.com.

About Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Newton-Wellesley Hospital is a full system member of Partners HealthCare System, Inc. (PHCS), a nonprofit organization that includes acute care hospitals Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's/Faulkner Hospitals, and The North Shore Medical Center.

Serving its community for over 130 years, Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NWH) provides a wide range of services, including medical, surgical, obstetric and gynecological, cardiovascular, emergency, orthopaedic, neonatal, pediatric, hematology/oncology and psychiatric care—with a medical staff of over 1,000 physicians practicing a full range of specialties. NWH is a major teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine and has established post-graduate training programs for Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital residents, teaching hospitals of Harvard Medical School.

For more information about services and programs offered at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, please visit www.nwh.org.

