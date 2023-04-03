Newton's Jewelers Announces Retirement

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 109 years of loyal service, the Newton family has announced their retirement and will soon close the doors of Newton's Jewelers for good. But, not before celebrating their community and beloved customers with a grand liquidation event!

A Respected History and Staple in the Community

Founded by George H. Newton in 1914, Newton's Jewelers quickly established a reputation as a place where folks could go for fine jewelry and unparalleled service. Throughout the years, the store's standing within the community of Fort Smith blossomed. People loved the attentive and friendly service they received at Newton's Jewelers, where they truly felt like family. As Newton's evolved over the years, the reach of the business expanded until Newton's Jewelers had customers in over 40 states. The trust and connection the entire Newton family created with their customers led to close friendships over the decades. To this day, the Newton family considers their customers to be the life and breath of their business.

Serving Multiple Generations of Customers

With the passage of seasons and generations, people who were once customers' children became customers themselves, making Newton's Jewelers the trustworthy and generational family jeweler of Fort Smith. The Newtons have felt incredibly honored to serve their community and feel blessed to be supported in return.

When reflecting on the store's history, his family and the community, Kelly Newton said, "The number one thing is that we've always worked our hardest to make sure our customers and community know how much we truly appreciate them. We've been so wonderfully blessed – by our customers, by our community – it's difficult to even express how much they really mean to us. We've served multiple generations of families and gotten to know them well. Many of them have become our friends and we deeply cherish that."

Inventory Liquidation is Underway

Make plans to visit Newton's Jewelers one last time to see the store and visit with the Newton family. They would love to see some familiar faces and reminisce on years past. The closing sale will begin Thursday, April 6th, with doors opening at 10:00am. The inventory will include millions of dollars in collections of stunning diamond jewelry, engagement rings, precious gemstones, birthstone jewelry and much more. "We're opening the vaults and offering unique pieces even our loyal customers have never seen. I want everything sold quickly, so we are putting our best discounts out there," Kelly Newton said. "This sale is going to blow folks away – it's really going to be something to see!"

This will be the perfect opportunity to pick up a keepsake or to buy for future celebrations and holidays. (Please note that due to Newton's contractual agreements with Rolex, the brand will not be included in the inventory liquidation.) Newton's Jewelers is proud to have a lasting legacy that will be remembered for their enduring love of family, service and community.

Interested in Attending?

What:

Newton's Jewelers Store Closing / Retirement Celebration Sale!

When:

Sale begins Thursday, April 6th at 10:00am

Where:

701 Garrison Ave

Fort Smith, AR 72901-2403

(479) 782-9123

Sale Hours:

Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Closed Sunday

More Information:

www.newtons-jewelers.com

