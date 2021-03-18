NewtonX Launches the NewtonX Knowledge Graph to Transform B2B Market Research Quality and Reliability

Data is gold in today's business environment, but too many organizations are getting fools' gold in their B2B research. Tweet this

The NewtonX Knowledge Graph is at the core of NewtonX's challenge to the status quo of the traditional B2B market research industry, helping innovative clients accurately rely on market insight to inform data-driven decision making. Most highly credentialed subject matter experts possess knowledge that they can - and want to - impart to others. The Knowledge Graph allows clients to ask hyper-specific queries to a large number of professionals in any field and to get vetted, accurate responses and data quickly. That is the superpower of NewtonX: the ability to find any professional in any industry to answer any business question.

Rather than just recruiting from an existing panel, NewtonX is using an innovative method called Custom Recruiting, a process that enables real-time identification, contacting and vetting of specific professionals to ensure relevant professionals deliver high-quality answers. It is the best path to the highest quality professional insights but doing so manually takes too much time. The NewtonX Knowledge Graph leverages natural language processing and Elasticsearch to filter the most relevant professionals to the top of the list, helping customers get exactly who they need to speak with faster and with 0% fraud. The NewtonX Knowledge Graph gets smarter with each activity on the platform, building associations and relationships between fields with each interaction, increasing speed to insight time with each client engagement.

NewtonX customers make recommendations based on data that is not flawed or half-baked, resulting in confident, fact-based business decisions that accelerate innovation and possibility. Past insights range from determining the market size of quantum computing in 2025 for IBM, to assessing large advertisers' perception of the YouTube advertising platform, understanding best practices in crisis management for the oil industry, to the most likely color palettes at the Paris fashion show for a global luxury brand.

"Information is the lifeblood of innovation, but much of the data we collect today lacks the accuracy needed for educated decision making," said Germain Chastel, co-founder and CEO of NewtonX. "Data is gold in today's business environment, but many organizations are used to getting fools' gold in their B2B research. Verification and vetting are the pillars of trust and that's what the NewtonX Knowledge Graph delivers."

ABOUT NEWTONX

NewtonX is the leading B2B research company, finding the right subject matter expertise from an open network of 1.1 billion professionals using the most sophisticated search engine in the research industry – the NewtonX Knowledge Graph. The Graph identifies the exact audience for clients' business questions and every professional is 100% verified, so they can ground their work in true expertise and make strides with confidence. NewtonX fields large-scale quantitative surveys, facilitates qualitative interviews, engages in long-term consultations, and creates customized research plans. NewtonX's new approach allows the innovators of today to stand on the shoulders of the experts that came before them, bringing new ideas to life. www.newtonx.com

Media Contact:

Nate Hermes or Colleen Wickwire

(858) 336-1078

[email protected]



SOURCE NewtonX