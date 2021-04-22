Newtopia Debuts Habit Change Platform in Canada

Partners with Eastern Health & Medtronic to Support Patients with Diabetes

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced that the Company is officially launching its platform in Canada through a partnership with Eastern Health, the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Medtronic, a formal partner under Eastern Health's Innovation Strategy. Together, the three parties will implement an integrated type 2 diabetes prevention program which will be piloted in the St. Mary's Bay, Placentia and Holyrood areas.

In consultation with Eastern Health and Medtronic, Newtopia will work to develop and deliver a 12-month pilot project aimed at improving diabetes risk factors and health outcomes for clients who qualify for the pilot project. Patients in the pilot project will have access to Newtopia's personalized habit change experience to reverse or slow the progression of diabetes. The program content is customized to each participant's needs and can be delivered via video, phone or other digital options.

"As a Canadian-based organization, we are delighted to see prevention programming finally begin to be embraced within Canada. We are proud to partner with Eastern Health, a leader and innovator and our first partner outside of the United States," said Jeff Ruby Founder & CEO, Newtopia. "Eastern Health understands that behavior change will not only reduce A1C (blood glucose levels) and thus improve the overall health of the population, but significantly reduce the cost of care. With diabetes costing Canada approximately $3.1 billion annually, there is no better time to partner with Eastern Health."

Eastern Health continually strives to deliver high quality healthcare services and programming to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. With approximately 13,000 employees, over 600 medical staff and supported by roughly 2,000 volunteers, Eastern Health is the largest health authority in the province. Through its Innovation Strategy, Eastern Health looks to accomplish a number of key goals, including improving healthcare services and programs through innovative solutions, maximizing health systems efficiencies, minimizing associated costs and generating economic development and employment in the province.

"Improving health outcomes can start with thinking innovatively and offering more options that can empower and help patients and clients make the changes they need to become healthier individuals," said David Diamond, President and CEO for Eastern Health. "Through this partnership, we are offering support to people with diabetes that are as individualized as the person. This will set them on a pathway for sustainable success. We look forward to working together with our partners to provide a preventative program that can truly help Eastern Health patients."

For more information, please visit the Research and Innovation section of Eastern Health's website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

