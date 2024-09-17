Newtopia Expands Proven GLP-1 Support Programs with Global Apparel Leader and Provides Update on its Strategic Process

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing, and reversing chronic disease, is pleased to announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with a global apparel leader for GLP-1 support. The expansion will make available Newtopia's proven GLP-1 Ally & Sustain programs to all employees and spouses taking GLP-1 medications. As such, Newtopia expects to enroll as many as 1,000 new participants from this singular expansion by early 2025.

Consistent with Newtopia's mission to cultivate lasting health outcomes in its users, the GLP-1 Ally and Sustain programs combine habit change coaching with nutrition, exercise and mental & emotional well-being support so that individuals taking GLP-1 medications can maintain their clinically significant weight loss – even as they transition off of their GLP-1 medication. The results are healthier, happier employees and vastly improved economics for sponsors and payers.

"A valued partner since 2019, we are thrilled today to extend our GLP-1 companion offerings to one of the market's leading employer innovators," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "We're incredibly fortunate to collaborate with a partner that truly values the transformative impact of personalized coaching on both health and economic outcomes to employees and their families."

"This innovative expansion, along with several other significant client scale-up efforts and payer contracts in the works, sets Newtopia up for profitable growth and the achievement of cash flow positivity in 2025."

Update on Strategic Process

A Special Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is working with financial advisors to explore and evaluate all value maximizing alternatives for the Company, which may include, among other things, a corporate sale, a merger or other business combination, or strategic investment. The Company is in discussions with multiple parties about strategic transactions – partnering, financing or acquisition. The strategic process is intended to provide solutions to the Company to keep the business achieving its goals while taking care of its debts and obligations, including subordinate debentures due on September 15, 2024, that have not been paid back as the strategic process remains ongoing.

About Newtopia



Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF).To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or X .

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.