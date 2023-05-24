Newtopia Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2023 results in further detail.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at newtopia.com/investors.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Tuesday, June 13, 2023, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13738818. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioural insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.comLinkedIn or Twitter.

