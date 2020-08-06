Newtopia's Client List Expands

Fortune 50 innovator adds to growing list of Fortune 500 employers offering Newtopia's habit-change platform to prevent chronic disease and lessen the burden of COVID-19

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change, today announced a new multi-year agreement with a Fortune 50 company. The agreement will see this US-based organization offer Newtopia's disease prevention platform to support both its nationwide employees and their spouses who are most at risk of developing chronic diseases.

"According to the CDC, 34.5% of the US population has prediabetes, 42.4% are obese and 41.5% have at least one cardiovascular disease condition. Now more than ever it is vital for organizations to ensure the health and safety of their employees with proven and accredited solutions. Employers simply cannot afford to overlook their at-risk employees," said Jeff Ruby, founder and CEO, Newtopia. "We are proud to partner with another trailblazer to bring our disease prevention capabilities to their employees and their families across the U.S."

Newtopia's platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. The company's person-centered approach combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science to deliver sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. The Newtopia platform has been adopted by a fast-growing list of more than five Fortune 500 health and benefit innovators across the healthcare, banking/financial services, IT services/consulting and apparel manufacturing and retail sectors.

"With the Newtopia platform, our clients are taking great steps to keep their employees healthy and lessen the burden of COVID-19 on at-risk individuals in their organizations" adds Ruby. "By investing in their people today, they are saving costs and generating a proven return on investment that will grow in the future."

"The global pandemic has reinforced the fact that innovative digital solutions that improve health are more important now than ever before," said Michele Dodds, SVP, Client and Participant Success at Newtopia. "Employers need to adopt digital-first approaches that support their employees' health and well-being. Newtopia's disease prevention platform has the infrastructure to connect with participants via video, text, email or phone, making it easy to meet people where they are and through their preferred communication channel."

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change. Newtopia's platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. Our person-centered approach combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science to deliver sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. We serve some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, clients continuing to offer Newtopia's platform pursuant to agreements entered into. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause ‎actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release ‎include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

Related Links

www.newtopia.com

