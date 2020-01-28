NewTropic Launches Groundbreaking Cannabis Manufacturing Facility in Santa Rosa, California

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewTropic, a leading cannabis manufacturer based in Santa Rosa, California, announced it has officially launched its highly-anticipated "Type 7" manufacturing and co-packaging facility in Santa Rosa this week. The state-of-the-art facility, which is in the process of becoming cGMP certified, will have one of the highest production capacities in the United States. It will produce professional-grade cannabis products including bulk crude and distillate, flower and pre-rolls, and all forms of cannabis concentrates, with edibles and beverages coming online in 2020 – for California brands, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

"This new cGMP-level facility (certified by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration), is truly unique in terms of manufacturing capabilities and scale," said NewTropic Co-founder and CEO Alex Rowland. "We spared no detail to build the best cannabis production facility in California from the ground up. Our vision is to take cannabis manufacturing to an entirely new level, one that's on par with top-tier food and pharmaceutical manufacturing."

NewTropic has taken a unique approach to cannabis manufacturing, combining the founders' extensive background in technology startups with manufacturing innovation and operational best practices. The technology and capacity deployed at the facility will enable the company to offer customers significant cost efficiencies, unmatched product quality and consistency, and the ability to scale production as their business grows.

"Our focus is to be highly professional in everything we do and to deliver for our customers," said Rowland, "something that unfortunately has been lacking in the cannabis industry."

NewTropic is already onboarding its initial set of customers and partners, including marquee cannabis brands as well as multi-state operators and distributors. The company has also been raising capital to support this vision, having closed over $10 million in venture funding to date. The company intends to raise additional capital in early 2020 to fund expansion into additional facilities in California and in other states.

NewTropic provides professional-grade manufacturing and supply chain solutions to California cannabis brands, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors. Leveraging deep manufacturing expertise combined with cutting-edge technology and innovation, NewTropic is elevating the level of cannabis production to enable its partners to deliver superior products with consistency and scale. For more information please explore newtropic.com.

