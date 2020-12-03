newtrul Announces Integration Partnership with McLeod Software, a Leading Transportation Management System Provider

newtrul clients can transact in seconds, saving an average of $70 and 40 minutes to find a truck. Tweet this

"Without an integration, brokers spend hours searching through databases, reaching out by phone, email, or third-party booking platforms just to schedule a truck," said newtrul CEO, Ed Stockman. "With this integration, McLeod users can search for and vet carriers, and transact in seconds, saving an average of $70 and 40 minutes each time they need to find a truck."

"newtrul helps us meet our carriers' need for a simple yet effective booking solution that ultimately results in saved time and money on an otherwise labor intensive process for procuring trucks," says Chad Wakefield , Co-Founder and COO of Live Logistics and a user of both McLeod Software and newtrul.

Freight carriers also benefit from the streamlined process. Besides saving time creating and sending quotes and answering calls, carriers benefit from increased visibility to McLeod's customer brokers and shippers. This exposure and efficiency allow carriers to spend more time generating new business and servicing existing customers.

"The Digital Freight Matching service allows our PowerBroker customers and trusted partners to quickly implement automated solutions to cover more loads with fewer hours. We are excited to work with newtrul in this emerging automation of the traditional load booking process," commented Robert Brothers, VP of Product Development at McLeod Software.

McLeod Software boasts more than 700 customers on its ground-breaking PowerBroker solution. These qualified companies will be able to connect to the newtrul platform free of charge by speaking with their account manager.

"We are thrilled to partner with McLeod Software, as their mission of increasing profitability for freight carriers and brokers through highly innovative software directly aligns with our goal of providing zero touch procurement solutions through automated software," concluded Stockman.

About newtrul

newtrul is a leading freight marketplace for truckload shipping in North America. Through integrations with its clients, newtrul aggregates shipment data and provides a metasearch engine for carriers to search, bid and book loads. newtrul is no-cost to carriers and is funded by successfully booked transactions. Founded in 2018 by logistics experts, newtrul has collected data on over 40k carriers and has over $2B worth of domestic freight under contract.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is the leader when it comes to software for trucking dispatch operations management, freight brokerage management, document imaging, workflow, EDI, and business process automation solutions for trucking, freight brokerage, third party logistics, and shipper companies in the United States.

