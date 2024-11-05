NewVest Reaches $180M for Third Private Markets Index Fund

NewVest PE50 2024 is the second private equity index fund managed by NewVest and the third in its growing suite of passively constructed index products

Significant capital committed by one of the largest global private markets asset managers through a strategic partnership with NewVest

Seeks to provide efficient access to 50 of the largest PE funds raising capital in 2024

NewVest is a pioneer of private markets index funds that invest directly in underlying funds, offering investors a no management fee option at the NewVest level

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewVest, the private markets index manager, has raised $180 million for the second vintage of its private equity index fund, a 30% increase over its predecessor fund. NewVest's firmwide AUM is now $430 million.

"We believe there is great potential for a passive approach in private markets to deliver some of the benefits seen in public markets, such as lower costs, greater diversification, and reduced volatility of expected returns over the long term," said Edward Talmor-Gera, NewVest's Founder and CEO.

NewVest PE50 2024 seeks to provide investors with efficient access to 50 of the largest private equity funds for the 2024 vintage period, which are collectively targeting over $370 billion in capital commitments. The new vintage continues NewVest's mission to transform private markets investing and optimize portfolio construction for institutional and individual investors globally.

With its inaugural NewVest PE50 2023 and private debt-focused NewVest PD50 2023, which collectively raised $250 million last year and successfully deployed commitments to 92 of the largest private equity and private debt funds raising capital in 2023, NewVest has demonstrated proof-of-concept for its private markets passive indexing strategy. Edward Talmor-Gera added, "With NewVest PE50 2024 and our strategic partnership, we continue to innovate and improve the design of our products and the efficiencies of our index construction process, as well as develop liquidity solutions for our investors."

About NewVest

NewVest, the private markets index manager, offers innovative, passively constructed index funds designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to some of the largest private market funds globally. By effectively allowing investors to "buy the market" in individual private market asset classes (such as private equity and private debt) for a single vintage period, NewVest seeks to simplify and streamline private markets investing for a broad range of investors.

NewVest Management, L.P. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, please visit https://www.newvest.com.

