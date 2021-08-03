NewView Capital Welcomes Seasoned Investor Ben Fu as Partner

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewView Capital , an investment firm founded to drive continual growth and innovation through highly flexible capital and operational excellence, today announced that Ben Fu has joined as a Partner.

Ben Fu holds 20 years of experience building industry-leading companies in engineering and sales, and is a proven investor with expertise in software as a service (SaaS), artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure. As an investor, he has served as a trusted partner to CEOs and leadership teams, while adding meaningful value as companies scale from early revenue through growth. In joining NewView Capital, he will leverage his expertise to invest in expansion and growth-stage companies and support existing and future portfolio companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to the team," said Ravi Viswanathan, Founder and Managing Partner of NewView Capital. "Ben has extraordinary experience in company building and as an investor. His expertise in identifying and scaling companies, especially in SaaS and infrastructure, is an ideal fit for our growing culture and the strategic focus of our firm."

Prior to joining NewView Capital, Ben was a General Partner at NextWorld Capital and began his investing career with Scale Venture Partners. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards or closely advised management teams at companies including Gong, Aircall, Honeycomb, Copper, DataStax, Box, Hubspot, RingCentral, Applause (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), and BrightRoll (acquired by Yahoo).

"In addition to knowing Ravi for over a decade, I was very attracted to NewView Capital's strong culture and unique strategy," said Ben. "There are few firms that are as responsive to the needs of growth-minded entrepreneurs as NewView is. As someone who strives to be the best partner to CEOs that I can be, I'm thrilled to be surrounded by team members who are highly dedicated to providing tangible, high-impact value to companies at a firm that is structured, at its core, to do so."

Earlier in his career, Ben was a Senior Sales Engineer at IMlogic (acquired by Symantec) and held technical sales roles at Akamai Technologies. Ben holds an MEng and a BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About NewView Capital

NewView Capital (NVC) provides entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors with the freedom to drive continual innovation and sustainable growth. With over $2 billion in capital under management, the firm offers flexible-sized direct investments and innovative VC portfolio acquisitions, pairing funding with significant operational support. NVC's direct investments focus on growth-stage technology companies, with a thematic approach to investing earlier. The NVC portfolio includes Plaid, Duolingo, Forter, Hims & Hers, MessageBird, and Scopely. www.nvc.vc

The information in this post is intended solely to provide general information regarding NewView Capital and nothing contained in this post is an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. This post is intended for financially sophisticated investors; NewView does not solicit or make its services generally available to the public. See Terms of Use for more information.

SOURCE NewView Capital