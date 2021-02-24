NewView Capital Welcomes Venture Capital Veteran James Beck as Chief Operating Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewView Capital , a new model investment firm architected to drive continual innovation through highly flexible capital & operational excellence, today announced James Beck has joined as Chief Operating Officer. James brings years of experience and best practices related to firm strategy, team building and culture, portfolio management, generational transitions, and investor relations. He has a history of developing long-lasting relationships and delivering unique solutions and value to entrepreneurs and limited partners.

"NewView Capital is elated to announce Mr. Beck as our new COO," said Ravi Viswanathan, Founder and Managing Partner of NewView Capital. "James has an extraordinary reputation and track record in the investment community and venture capital ecosystem, as well as decades of venture capital experience to help us continue building a world class organization. He brings passion and commitment to our growth and late-stage investing strategy."

Prior to joining NewView Capital, James was at Mayfield, one of the first early-stage VC firms, for nearly 22 years and served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, James advised Silicon Valley software, hardware, and service organizations at Arthur Andersen. He also helped build the W.M. Keck telescope, one of the world's largest optical telescopes, located on Mauna Kea, Hawaii and spent over a decade supporting women technologists while on the board of AnitaB.org.

"I am thrilled to join NewView Capital, a firm that is and continues to be truly unique since its founding in 2018 and is well positioned for long-term impact and success." said Mr. Beck. "NVC has a highly strategic and honed approach to investing and developing their portfolio companies. As an organization, NewView's strategy is remarkably differentiated from other investment firms and I am excited to work with a powerhouse team of exceptional talent. They have the secret recipe for Venture 2.0."

James is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant, a Chartered Global Management Accountant, and an active member of a variety of industry and professional development organizations. He attended the Executive Program at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and holds a BS in Business from the University of the Pacific. James also serves on the board of AI4ALL, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in AI education, research, development, and policy.

NewView Capital (NVC) provides entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors with the freedom to drive continual innovation and sustainable growth. With more than $2bn in assets under management, NVC combines late-stage funding with significant operational support. Our portfolio focuses on growth-stage technology companies, including Duolingo, Forter, MessageBird, Plaid, Scopely, and Segment. www.nvc.vc

