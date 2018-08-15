NewWave and Medal, Inc. Partner to provide big reductions in Federal and State Agencies' Healthcare Costs

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewWave announced the formalization of a relationship with Medal Inc., that includes an exclusive arrangement to incorporate Medal's healthcare focused Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing products and services into NewWave's suite of capabilities for federal contracts.

The benefits of this partnership will help both federal and commercial clients, who handle large volumes of unstructured health data to transform it into computable data assets for a multitude of use cases.

"NewWave has built our reputation on delivering solutions that leverage the best of available technologies. We are excited to have established this relationship with Medal so that we can continue to help our clients get the most out of innovative technologies that can help solve some of the most vexing problems in healthcare." said Patrick Munis, CEO and President at NewWave

Lonnie Rae Kurlander, Co-founder and CEO at Medal said: "Despite a $35 billion-dollar federal investment in electronic medical records, the top three methods of health data transfer remain paper/mail, fax/e-fax, and phone." Ms. Kurlander continued: " The time for a solution is now. It's why we built Medal - a suite of products that mean you won't have to search through or send a fax or e-fax ever again. Medal easily extracts and processes data from these formats where critical health information is often trapped and transforms unstructured data into a patient narrative that is useful to providers, patients, and members across a spectrum of care."

About NewWave



NewWave is an information technology company headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland that helps businesses and government agencies modernize and thrive. Our people merge innovation, precision and compassion, empowering our clients to use technology in new ways to solve problems for the greater good. NewWave continues to apply technology to actively modernize systems to improve healthcare's value for millions of Americans.

About Medal



Medal Inc. delivers a complete system for extracting medical information from every possible source where data is trapped: fax, printed paper, health information exchange data, and from most electronic records through Medal's proprietary technology. The Medal Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing system matches over 300 medical attributes to each word of unstructured text, making it the most comprehensive clinical story-generator on the market. Medal Inc. is based in San Francisco, CA.

Contact Wendy-Paige: 410.204.4992 Wendy-paige.hyde@newwave.io

SOURCE NewWave Telecom and Technologies, Inc.

