NewYork-Presbyterian Announces $25 Million Gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation to Transform Residency Program

W. P. Carey Foundation's support will create a new core curriculum to prepare the next generation of physicians for the future of medicine.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian today announced a $25 million gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation to prepare the next generation of physician leaders to shape the future of medicine.

The transformational gift will support the renowned residency program in creating a new curriculum designed to provide residents with the skills needed to be a doctor in the digital age, including foundational training in digital medicine, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other advanced technologies.

"We are grateful to the W. P. Carey Foundation for their steadfast partnership and commitment to developing the future leaders of medicine," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "With the W. P. Carey Foundation's extraordinary support, NewYork-Presbyterian is advancing the way graduate medical education is delivered, preparing our residents for an evolving health care landscape that leverages technology to put patients' needs first."

The NewYork-Presbyterian enterprise-wide graduate medical education program has been named the W. P. Carey Residency Program. The gift will also establish the W. P. Carey Scholars, a group of exceptional physician trainees who will play a key role in the continued development of the curriculum and launch innovative projects related to telemedicine, big data analytics, and AI.

"The W. P. Carey Foundation is proud to partner with NewYork-Presbyterian to support the next generation of physicians and deepen our longstanding commitment, made initially by our founder, Bill Carey, to giving back to the community," said William P. Carey II, chairman of the W. P. Carey Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact the W. P. Carey Residency Program will have on the future of medicine."

The W. P. Carey Foundation has a long legacy of giving to NewYork-Presbyterian. The late Bill Carey's vision and extraordinary generosity led to the creation of the W. P. Carey Emergency Unit, which expanded the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center emergency department. The facility has been critical to caring for New Yorkers every day as well as the influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. This legacy was continued in the gift of Mobile Stroke Treatment Units, emergency vehicles equipped to provide immediate, specialized care to patients who may be experiencing a stroke.

This latest gift will have a profound impact on medical education. NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the largest and most renowned centers for graduate medical education in the nation, with more than 175 accredited programs and over 2,380 trainees in every area of medicine. It is responsible for training one out of every 70 physicians in the country.

"We thank the W. P. Carey Foundation for their visionary philanthropy and for recognizing the importance of graduate medical education and how central residents and fellows are to the future of health care," said Dr. Julia Iyasere, senior vice president of health justice and equity and executive sponsor of graduate medical education at NewYork-Presbyterian, and Dr. Lauren Wasson, chief academic officer and vice president of graduate medical education at NewYork-Presbyterian, both of whom completed their residency training at NewYork-Presbyterian. "Medicine is changing rapidly, and this gift will allow us to be at the forefront of innovation as we train the doctors of tomorrow."

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the W. P. Carey Foundation: The W. P. Carey Foundation is a private foundation founded in 1990 by the late Wm. "Bill" Polk Carey. Its giving philosophy is inspired by the Carey family's legacy of educational leadership and philanthropy. The Foundation's primary mission is to support educational institutions and community support organizations with the larger goal of improving America's competitiveness in the world.

SOURCE NewYork-Presbyterian