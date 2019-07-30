NewYork-Presbyterian Rises to #5 Hospital in the Nation and Remains #1 in New York in U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Hospitals'

The Hospital, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare delivery systems in the nation, was ranked in the top five nationwide in six specialties: cardiology and heart surgery (No. 4), gynecology (No. 4), nephrology (No. 5), neurology/neurosurgery (No. 4), psychiatry (No. 4) and rheumatology (No. 3), a collaborative program with the Hospital for Special Surgery. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks in the top 10 in 10 specialties this year, and in the top 50 in 15 of the 16 specialties evaluated.

"We are honored to be recognized as the No. 5 hospital in the nation and No. 1 in New York in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Hospitals" survey," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "Our dedicated staff works tirelessly every day to deliver the highest quality, most compassionate care to our patients and their families. Together with our affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian is committed to educating the next generation of leading physicians, pioneering research that saves lives, and offering the very best care to every patient who turns to us."

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is one of only 20 U.S. hospitals to be named to the 2019-2020 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, a distinction recognizing hospitals that deliver the highest quality of care across a range of specialties, procedures and conditions.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the country affiliated with two world-class medical schools.

"Weill Cornell Medicine congratulates NewYork-Presbyterian for this highly deserved recognition," said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine. "Our strong, longstanding partnership fuels critical advances in science and medicine and enables our physicians, researchers and educators to achieve global excellence in healthcare. NewYork-Presbyterian raises the bar and together we are committed to delivering the best care available in New York and beyond."

"Columbia University Irving Medical Center is proud of the care that our 2,000 physicians and surgeons provide as part of our long and successful partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian," said Dr. Lee Goldman, dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine and chief executive of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "Our collaboration drives research and innovation, leading to world-class care and the best possible outcomes for our patients."

More than 4,500 U.S. hospitals were evaluated in this year's survey, which is designed to help patients and their physicians make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. The specialty rankings assess hospital performance in high-complexity areas of inpatient care, from cancer to urology.

Founded nearly 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to the first successful pediatric heart transplant, to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR. NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals are not for profit and provide more than $1 billion in benefits every year to the community, including medical care, school-based health clinics and support for more than 300 community programs and activities.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital also ranked in more pediatric specialties than any other New York metro area hospital in the U.S. News "Best Children's Hospitals" survey. NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital.

