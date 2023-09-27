Newzip Deepens Credit Union Ties with SECU Partnership

News provided by

Newzip

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newzip, a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions, announced it is partnering with State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland (SECU "see-Q" ), Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union with 250,000 members based out of Linthicum, Maryland. This strategic collaboration will leverage Newzip's agent matching and cash reward platform to enhance SECU's mortgage offering.

Continue Reading

As a benefit of the partnership, Newzip will offer a cash reward incentive to SECU members who opt-in to utilize the lender's preferred agent network. Members can save 0.5% on the buy side and 1% on the sell side as part of the program. Going above and beyond traditional agent matching services, Newzip provides SECU's members with a comprehensive customer concierge experience throughout the entire journey.

The Newzip concierge platform is designed to streamline the home buying process and provide personalized support at every step. Members of SECU will have access to a dedicated home advisor, moving concierge services, and transaction support, ensuring that their home buying journey is smooth, efficient, and stress-free. With Newzip's innovative technology and exceptional service, SECU aims to deliver unparalleled value to its members.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a respected institution like SECU, known for delivering outstanding member service for over 72 years," expressed Adi Pavlovic, CEO at Newzip. "Integrating our platform into SECU's mortgage experience will enhance the process, making it smoother and more cost-effective for members navigating these demanding market conditions."

Newzip's state-of-the-art platform utilizes advanced algorithms and data analytics to match home buyers with the most suitable real estate agents from SECU's network of trusted professionals. This unique approach ensures that members receive top-notch service tailored to their needs, leading to a seamless and satisfying home buying experience.

"We're genuinely excited about this partnership," noted Bill Atkinson, Senior Manager, Mortgage Originations at SECU. "Newzip's concierge platform lines up perfectly with our commitment to providing excellent service and value to our members. Their expertise and dedicated support give us the confidence that our members will enjoy an improved home buying and selling journeys, with tailored support at every single step."

The partnership between Newzip and SECU exemplifies the shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Together, they are set to redefine the mortgage experience, empowering home buyers with a seamless, efficient, and rewarding journey.

For more information about Newzip and its concierge platform, visit www.newzip.com. To learn more about SECU and its services, please visit www.secumd.org.

About Newzip:
Newzip is a real estate platform that empowers mortgage lenders to deliver an end-to-end customer experience. Leveraging a combination of technology and human empathy, Newzip's vision is to create the standard for a modern real estate experience that helps people make informed decisions throughout their entire journey.

About SECU (State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland): SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland's largest state chartered credit union, serves over 250,000 members via 24 branches across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, SECU puts its members first.

Membership is open to all of Maryland, with over 1,900 ways to join, you may be eligible through a family member, work, the college you attended, state employment, an organization you are affiliated with or simply through a one-time donation to SECU MD Foundation. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU offers convenient access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network, as well as access to expert financial planners. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Newzip

Also from this source

SouthPoint Financial Services Creates New Real Estate Division Powered By Newzip

Newzip Partners with Apple Federal Credit Union to Elevate the Mortgage Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.