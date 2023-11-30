Newzip Named Winner of LendingTree's 2023 Innovation Challenge Winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading marketplace for loans, credit cards, and insurance and more, held the company's annual Lender Summit, which brings together America's top lenders and industry experts to discuss the challenges and identify opportunities given today's economic climate. As part of the Lender Summit, LendingTree hand-selected nine fintech businesses to compete in the 2023 LendingTree Innovation Challenge, a showcase of promising technology solutions that power a better mortgage experience for both borrowers and lenders.

Innovation Challenge demos were evaluated by industry experts Julian Hebron with The Basis Point and Jessica Gardner with Academy Bank and Armed Forces Bank, as well as conference attendees to assess how each of the nine presenting FinTech businesses could transform the mortgage experience for lenders and consumers. While all Innovation Challenge participants showcased impactful and innovative solutions, the judges and the audience declared Newzip the 2023 Innovation Challenge winner.

Newzip is on a mission to empower prospective homebuyers with the resources they need to feel confident on their journey to homeownership. Newzip's technology platform allows mortgage lenders to partner with top real estate agents and vendors across the country as an extension of the lending team to provide hands-on, personalized concierge real estate services.

The following businesses presented their solutions during the 2023 LendingTree Lender Summit as part of the annual Innovation Challenge:

"Building on last year's momentum, our Innovation Challenge participants this year shared game-changing solutions to real-world problems in the lending industry, focused on delivering a better customer experience through technology," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "LendingTree revolutionized the mortgage industry over 25 years ago by bringing the mortgage shopping experience online, and it's exciting to see how companies like Newzip are leveraging today's technology to further advance our industry and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

"We're incredibly thankful to LendingTree for the opportunity to showcase our AI brokerage-as-a-service platform and thrilled to achieve the win against such a solid group of innovators," said Adi Pavlovic, co-founder and CEO of Newzip. "It's validating for us to know all of the hard work we're putting into our platform is resonating with the mortgage industry as we strive to modernize and centralize the real estate experience."

