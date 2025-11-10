Newzip Named Winner of LendingTree's 2025 Innovation Challenge for Second Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online marketplace for loans, credit cards, insurance and more, hosted its annual Lender Summit to bring top lenders, fintech leaders, and industry experts together to assess the market and regulatory outlook, and discuss how best to help consumers meet their financial goals in 2026.

As part of the annual event, LendingTree held the 2025 LendingTree Innovation Challenge, sponsored by Optimal Blue. The competition showcased cutting-edge technology solutions designed to transform the lending and homebuying experience. Nine fintech companies presented solutions to improve consumer experience and lender efficiency during the competition, and Newzip was named the 2025 Innovation Challenge winner, marking its second win following a 2023 victory.

Newzip is a platform designed to help lenders convert more pre-approved borrowers into successful homebuyers by integrating real estate agents, listings, and borrower engagement tools into a seamless ecosystem. At this year's event, Newzip introduced Newzip Direct, an extension of its core real estate agent matching service with a new service where lenders can use Newzip to contact, qualify, nurture, and set appointments between borrowers and real estate agents on the lender's behalf. For consumers, this accelerates the process of pairing them with local real estate agents after mortgage pre-approval. For lenders, this enhances the experience they deliver to consumers and reduces operational costs.

"The beauty of the LendingTree Innovation Challenge is that all of the top lenders in America are the ones voting on what works best for their consumers in any given market cycle," said Adi Pavlović, Co-Founder and CEO of Newzip. "The feedback we received from the Innovation Challenge in 2023 was critical in guiding the evolution of our platform to what it is today and it's extremely validating to see it resonate with the audience. So, thank you, LendingTree, for having this platform for fintech startups to hear directly from lenders on what matters to them and the consumers they serve. It's vital feedback to all of us in the startup community."

Innovation Challenge demonstrations were evaluated by Julian Hebron, founder of The Basis Point; Greg Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Tomo Mortgage; Erin Wester, Chief Product Officer at Optimal Blue; and conference attendees to assess how each entrant's technology could enhance the lending experience for both consumers and lenders.

"LendingTree created the Innovation Challenge to keep lenders we serve, as well as our team, current on the rapid progress each year in the fintech community," said Will Adams, Head of Sales at LendingTree. "The pace of fintech innovation is faster than ever in the AI era, and Newzip's repeat win shows they're listening closely to what lenders need. Lenders in the LendingTree network are great at issuing quick, accurate mortgage pre-approvals. And increasingly, lenders want services like Newzip to help consumers find and close on home purchases. Newzip and all nine of this year's LendingTree Innovation Challenge competitors are making lenders faster and more precise for the consumers they serve, and that's a win for the entire lending industry."

LendingTree remains committed to fostering innovation that enhances transparency, efficiency, and outcomes across the mortgage ecosystem. The Innovation Challenge continues to spotlight emerging technologies with the potential to reshape the lending experience for consumers and lenders alike. As the industry adapts to shifting market dynamics, LendingTree is proud to champion solutions that deliver real value and drive the future of homebuying.

