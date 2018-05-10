Nex Cubed Announces Two New Board Members

Ken Denman is an entrepreneur, board member, investor, and serial CEO of private and public technology companies. Denman is a Venture Partner with Sway Ventures, and most recently was President and CEO of Emotient, Inc., a venture-backed software startup that built an AI-based platform for measuring facial expressions. Emotient was acquired by Apple in January of 2016. Denman has also been CEO of two Silicon Valley public software companies, Openwave and iPass. Denman sits on the Board of Directors for Costco, Motorola Solutions, Mitek Systems, and LendingClub.

"The difference Nex Cubed is making by supporting the development of industry-changing technologies while also empowering entrepreneurs to make a real impact on the world is extraordinary," said Denman. "I'm looking forward to joining the Nex Cubed family."

Duncan Logan is the Founder and CEO of RocketSpace, a San Francisco-based technology campus and accelerator. RocketSpace has fueled the success of more than 1,000 startups, including 18 unicorns that have raised more than $21b, such as Uber, Spotify and Leap Motion. At 24, Logan started his first company, CITYPRO International, which he sold to ASAP Pic in 2000 after building it up to $8m in revenue over three short years. In 2002, Logan joined MessageLabs, a SAAS security company he helped build until it was sold to Symantec in 2008 for $700m.

"Quality attracts quality," stated Logan. "From the leadership team to the mentor and advisor community, the quality of the Nex Cubed ecosystem assures the company is well-positioned for success. I am eager to contribute to the continued growth of Nex Cubed and its portfolio."

About Nex Cubed

Nex Cubed is a leader in innovation-driven value creation, as a long-term strategic partner and shareholder. Our global ecosystem empowers entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to market, helps rising companies scale, and provides paths to liquidity - the power of three. We provide access to hundreds of founders, mentors, investors, and corporate partners, helping entrepreneurs drive innovation, value, and growth. We don't stop there. Nex Cubed exists to support the world's most promising entrepreneurs in achieving a lasting and profound impact on people, the planet, and profit - the Triple Bottom Line.

