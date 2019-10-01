Nex Cubed Selects Seven Transformative Frontier Tech Companies for Fall 2019 Digital Health Accelerator

SAN DIEGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex Cubed has announced seven companies selected to participate in its Fall 2019 Digital Health Accelerator.

Over the last two years, Nex Cubed has established itself as a leader in early-stage innovation, providing angel and seed stage startups support to drive commercial adoption of their solutions and preparing them for their next round of financing.

As frontier tech continues to disrupt industries, Nex Cubed is establishing regional Centers of Excellence around key industry verticals. The Centers of Excellence (COE) consist of top founders, advisors, mentors, corporates, investors, and subject matter experts committed to accelerating the world's most innovative and industry-changing solutions. Leveraging the success of its first Frontier Tech Accelerator in San Francisco, Nex Cubed launched the Digital Health COE in San Diego in early 2019. Nex Cubed FinTech and Transportation & Logistics are slated to launch in early 2020.

"San Diego has been an extraordinary model for the Nex Cubed Centers of Excellence to follow," said Nex Cubed CEO, Marlon Evans. "The level of talent and experience we've seen from founders is exceptional, and the support we've received from the San Diego community has been world-class."

Nex Cubed's Digital Healthcare Accelerator is a customized, semi-remote, four-month startup program focused on pairing talented founders with Healthcare subject matter experts with an emphasis on preparing the startups for investment and enterprise readiness.

"Nex Cubed Digital Health screened over 600 companies, evaluated approximately 100 semi-finalists, and selected 7 companies for our Fall 2019 Cohort, a less than 1.5% acceptance rate to the program, making this our most impressive recruitment class to date," said Daniel Haders II, Ph.D., Managing Director of Healthcare at Nex Cubed. "We are proud to be among the most active investors in the space, investing over $2.75M to date across 16 companies through our Digital Health Program in 2019."

Nex Cubed has assembled a distinguished 15-member Advisory Team that is embedded with the accelerator companies and works with founders on a daily basis. The team includes change agents who have served at healthcare organizations like the FDA, Stanford Health, hims, Harvard's Partners HealthCare System, Bayer, Peace Health, Panasonic, 3M Health Systems, HMS, Vivimed, Medisafe, SHL Group, Pfizer, NuVasive, Wright Medical, University of Southern California, and Sharp Health Plan.

Nex Cubed has also formed a 32 member Digital Health Investor Advisory Board. The board is comprised of Tier 1 angel, institutional, and corporate investors from organizations like Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Rock Health, Tech Coast Angels, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Wharton Angels, Eniac Ventures, Activate Venture Partners, DigiTx, Emergent Ventures, Global Founders Capital, FundRx, Sway Ventures, Rockefeller Capital Management, and Oak Investment Partners. These investors are programmatically involved in the accelerator curriculum, actively mentoring cohort companies as they prepare for their next round of fundraising.

The seven companies selected for the Fall Digital Health program are Elly Health , Porchlight , SkillPower , Hupnos , Family Proud , TruDiary , and Tribe Health Solutions. The Fall program launched on August 26, 2019, and will culminate on December 10, 2019, with a formal Showcase and Demo Night in San Diego.

Elly Health

Elly Health, a digital therapeutics company, has developed the world's first empathetic voice companion for patients living with chronic disease. On average, patients who work at self-funded employers engage twice a day with the platform. These same patients are retained at a rate 6-times higher than the average health app. In their initial pilot, Elly Health improved patient's Quality of Life Score over 9 points in just 30 days.

Porchlight

Porchlight is improving connections by knowing how someone is doing, not just what they are doing - so you can be there when it matters most. The app transforms a quick check-in into a meaningful connection. In the initial launch, the platform quickly gained over 700 users across 38 states and 4 countries.

SkillPower

SkillPower is a digital therapeutics platform that boosts their user's willpower to drive habit change, enabling them to make healthier choices. SkillPower's team of researchers from Stanford University, Harvard School of Public Health, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wharton School of Business, and Penn State are working in partnership with the Design Lab at UC San Diego to combine psychology and neuroscience to crack the code on behavioral change in the prediabetes management space.

Hupnos

Hupnos is solving the number one problem in bedrooms today - snoring. The company has developed the world's first self-learning, snore reduction sleep mask. Hupnos successfully completed an oversubscribed Indiegogo campaign that raised over $147,000 - a 267% funded campaign. In addition, their product has been shipped to over 1,000 customers and featured in CNET, Engadget, The Washington Post, and other news publications and media outlets.

Family Proud

Family Proud is an integrated patient care network and resource tool. The platform connects family members and caregivers through a peer-to-peer network where they can coordinate care plans and support one another through a care registry service. Family Proud is live at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego and has partnered with Rocket Fresh, a food preparation and delivery company, to support platform members when ordering food for loved ones in the hospital. A veteran-owned company, Family Proud's mission is to bring peace of mind to patients, families, and their support network.

TruDiary

TruDiary is using blockchain and telemedicine technology to bring healthcare to underserved women in rural areas and healthcare deserts. The platform gives women a better way to manage their health and connect with providers. Currently, the company has completed their beta with over 100 women, with a 650 women waitlist, and has over six-figures in signed contracts.

Tribe Health Solutions

Tribe Health Solutions is securing and decentralizing medical imaging data, allowing it to be patient-owned and solving interoperability for these records. Their blockchain-enabled solution puts the power back in the hands of the patient, allowing them to take hold of their healthcare destiny and work with providers of their choice. Tribe Health Solutions is led by experienced founders with years of executive experience and over 25 years of building distributed technology solutions.

Nex Cubed is also excited to announce its Fall 2019 Digital Health Corporate Sponsors, Aptar Pharma and Cresa.

About Nex Cubed

Nex Cubed is an investor that creates and accelerates frontier tech companies. Nex Cubed empowers entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to market, helps rising companies scale, and provides paths to liquidity - the power of three. We provide access to hundreds of founders, mentors, investors, and corporate partners, helping entrepreneurs drive innovation, value, and growth. We don't stop there. Nex Cubed exists to support the world's most promising entrepreneurs in achieving a lasting and profound impact on people, the planet, and profit – the Triple Bottom Line. To date, the Nex Cubed portfolio companies have an aggregate value well over $200M and over 50% of the startups are led by female and minority founders.

Applications for the Spring 2020 Digital Health Accelerator will open in October 2019. To learn more about the program and to apply, please go to the Nex Cubed Healthcare website .

