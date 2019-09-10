Nex-Tech Wireless signs deal with Ericsson to launch Voice over LTE and enable 5G capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex-Tech Wireless, a Kansas-based wireless carrier, has signed a deal with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize its network including the ability to service specific markets with 5G capabilities.

To assist in modernizing its network, Ericsson will provide Nex-Tech Wireless with its Fast VoLTE Launch solution, a full-stack industrialized and validated virtual IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) on Ericsson BSP8100, to enable HD quality voice over LTE (VoLTE), Wi-Fi calling, and future-enriched communication services on a range of devices across LTE, Wi-Fi and future 5G access.

In addition to the upgrades, Nex-Tech Wireless is rolling out 600Mhz 5G capable sites in specific markets, where Ericsson will provide 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software capabilities, together with virtual EPC upgrades of the Cloud Core network, so that the carrier can deploy 5G when ready.

Jon Lightle, President and CEO, Nex-Tech Wireless, said: "Ericsson has been our trusted partner in bringing LTE service to our customers. We're excited to work with them again to bring better voice services to our network, and to lay the groundwork for the next generation of mobile technology in 5G."

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, said: "This agreement allows Nex-Tech Wireless to deliver outstanding VoLTE service to their customers while preparing their network for the transition to 5G. The upgrade to a cloud-based IMS core will bring customers the highest-quality voice and communication services experience today while looking ahead to the future."

The solutions launched in June. Ericsson has collaborated with Nex-Tech Wireless in the past on over 350 LTE sites across the Midwest.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Nex-Tech Wireless

Nex-Tech Wireless, owned by Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone is a premiere wireless provider offering high-tech wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas as well as local coverage to 4 counties in Colorado. Nex-Tech Wireless focuses on providing its customers cutting edge technology including data and mobile services, as well as the latest wireless equipment and competitive wireless plans that provide nationwide coverage. For more information, visit www.nex-techwireless.com

