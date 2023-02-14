NEX-XOS Launches OBAR by OMEALS®, the Allergen-Free, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based and Long-Lasting Everyday Bar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEX-XOS, a leading manufacturer of shelf stable foods and provider of contract packaging, assembly, and distribution services, announced today that it is launching OBAR by OMEALS® a unique healthy everyday bar that can also be used as a meal replacement or nutrition bar. The OBAR everyday bars are made with minimally processed ingredients, no preservatives, no emulsifiers, and are sealed for a shelf life of 5 years.

The OBAR everyday bars are allergen free, gluten free, non-GMO, plant-based and nutrient dense. Each OBAR is:

Allergen-free from the FDA's top nine allergens.

Vegan as each bar is made with plant-based protein and contain no animal products.

A well-balanced nutrient combination and are 300 calories per bar.

They are debuting these direct-to-consumer everyday bars in two flavors: blueberry and chocolate. Of the first 1.2 million OBARs created, over a million were purchased for use by FEMA for the recent disaster event that happened in August and September of 2022.

"We have become known for creating foods with a greater purpose. To have standing contracts with the government and military shows that our foods meet and surpass all of their stringent standards and are delicious enough for them to order and re-order them," said Saul Mishkin, CEO of NEX-XOS.

For example, the OBAR Blueberry Oat Bar is made with 7g plant-based protein, seeds, oat ingredients and blueberries. Those ingredients include: Tapioca Syrup, Rolled Oats, Sunflower Butter (Sunflower Seeds, Sunflower Oil), Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Flax Seed, Cane Sugar, Blueberries, Brown Rice Crisp (Brown Rice, Cane Syrup, Sea Salt), Apple Juice Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Cinnamon, Brown Rice Flour, Brown Rice Syrup, Oat Flour, Molasses, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil.

"We created OBAR because we were looking to fill a gap in this food category. Plus it is ideal for consumers of all ages from children to seniors, and for anyone with strict religious diets including Kosher and Halal. We are also proud that OBAR has become a desired option for military applications, emergency preparedness, and disaster relief efforts and suitable for the airlines and retails stores across the globe. People are simply amazed with the taste of the bars and that it contains no bioengineered ingredients," added Mishkin.

For more information on OBARS, please visit www.getobar.com.

For over two decades, NEX-XOS has designed and delivered food supplies and long lasting meals through its brands NEX-XOS®, XMRE® and OMEALS® to military and non-military customers across the globe. These shelf stable meals are ready to eat, self-heating with a patented flameless heater, and come in a wide variety of flavors, configurations and calorie counts. They have become a staple for survival enthusiasts, emergency preparedness, hurricane supplies, disaster relief, car emergency kits, snow-storm supplies, boating, hiking, camping, hunting, hospitals, and food banks. https://nex-xos.com/about-us

