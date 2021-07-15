Nexa Acquires Client Chat Live, Expands Its People-Powered Business Services

Rather than relying solely on artificial intelligence (AI) and automated bots to drive customer communication, both organizations built solutions that merge technology and expertly trained professionals to deliver authentic experiences at scale. By acquiring Client Chat Live's proprietary technology and its skilled staff under the Nexa brand, Nexa adds live chat and text messaging to its suite of services.

"Client Chat Live has become a trusted name in the industry and bringing it into the Nexa family allows us to further expand our mission of empowering businesses of all sizes to improve customer service, marketing and sales at scale," said Jeff Mosler, CEO of Nexa. "It is a perfect fit for Nexa because Client Chat Live already had a strong business model in legal and home services, and their client retention is among the strongest we've seen in the SMB and mid-market categories."

As Nexa and its customers experience tremendous growth, its leaders are continually looking for ways to leverage new technology and innovation to support businesses across the home services, healthcare, legal, real estate, e-commerce and retail industries in scaling operations and revenue. The tech-enabled, people-powered foundation Nexa was built upon enables businesses to achieve this and deliver human-centered experiences to their customers and prospective customers whether that's through voice, web, chat or text.

"Fifty-one percent of consumers say a business needs to be available 24/7 and 41 percent expect businesses to provide chat and text customer service," said Mosler. "With this new omnichannel solution, Nexa can now service our clients across all of the channels that their customers desire, maximizing opportunities for more sales, higher retention and better service."

"Since our inception, our mission has been to support the success of our clients by helping them drive growth through human-powered technology, and now through Nexa, we're able to deliver on that mission with a more complete service offering," said Jon Cumberworth, CEO of Client Chat Live. "Not only are our two companies a strategic fit, but we're also aligned in our culture and work philosophies—focused on integrity and a dedication to our employees and customers."

The acquisition will bring a rich-feature set to Nexa's already robust service offerings with Nexa Chat & Text. Features include:

24/7/365 People-Powered Live Chat & Text: A real person available to answer questions, schedule appointments and qualify leads, even in the middle of the night and on holidays.

A real person available to answer questions, schedule appointments and qualify leads, even in the middle of the night and on holidays. Live Phone Transfer: Connect qualified leads directly to a live Nexa agent for real-time lead conversion, scheduling, improved customer experience and more.

Connect qualified leads directly to a live Nexa agent for real-time lead conversion, scheduling, improved customer experience and more. CRM Integration: Connect with your CRM to manage all lead and customer data in one place.

Connect with your CRM to manage all lead and customer data in one place. Chat Feature Installed On Your Website: Easily install text capabilities or a chat box on your website that pops up automatically to boost engagement.

Easily install text capabilities or a chat box on your website that pops up automatically to boost engagement. Highly Customized Experience: Provide custom scripts and graphics so that the entire experience represents your brand.

Provide custom scripts and graphics so that the entire experience represents your brand. Reporting & Analytics: Receive reports with chat and text details, and integrate the tool with analytics to improve customer service, track leads and grow revenue.

"We're looking forward to this next chapter and are excited to be able to bring this technology to our customers and business partners," Mosler said. "We're also looking forward to welcoming the Client Chat Live team to the Nexa family."

To learn more about the 24/7/365 live chat and text services, visit nexa.com/24-7-live-chat-and-text .

About Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLC

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the United States, helping them to grow and scale with expert-level call answering, inbound & outbound sales, live chat & text, and client & patient intake services. The company goes to market with the following three brands: Nexa , Nexa Healthcare and Alert Communications . Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Nexa was founded in 1982. For more information, visit www.nexa.com .

